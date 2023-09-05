Akti Prepares For“Annual Free To Carry” Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Fundraiser
Proceeds of the online auction help fund federal legislation advocacy Bidders will have a wide array of items to bid on to support AKTI.” - CJ Buck, AKTI presidentCODY, WYOMING, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The American Knife and Tool Institute is gearing up for its annual fundraiser – the Free to Carry online auction coming Sept. 22-24, 2023. Among the items the public can bid on will be dozens of custom, collectible, and limited edition knives, outdoor equipment, and travel packages.
Free to Carry is AKTI 's most vital fundraiser. Proceeds from the 2023 event will help fund the organization's push for a bipartisan passage of the federal Interstate Transport Act, important legislation designed to protect everyone who travels across different states with knives.
“We are extremely close to getting Congress to introduce a federal solution to lawfully carrying knives across state lines, removing the burden of individuals needing to know, understand, and comply with a multitude of knife laws,” said CJ Buck, President of AKTI and CEO of Buck Knives.“To advocate at the highest levels takes financial might, and Free to Carry will play a crucial role in getting the Interstate Transport Act across the finish line.”
Buck said AKTI hopes to add more items to the auction, aiming to surpass past fundraising efforts of the organization. He thanked Lansky Sharpeners and The Evans Group for being event sponsors this year.
“We have an early idea of some of the auction items that will appeal to knife collectors,” said Buck.“It's impressive, and we're equally excited about the outdoor and other quality items that have been donated. Bidders will have a wide array of items to bid on to support AKTI.”
Anyone interested in donating items for the Free to Carry 2023 auction is encouraged to contact Jan Billeb at .
This is a significant year for AKTI, as it celebrates 25 years as the leading organization advocating for the knife industry and knife users. Several leading brands in the knife industry have generously contributed as sponsors to AKTI's 25th anniversary year. They are American Outdoor Brands, Buck, CRKT, Fox Cutlery, Gerber, Leatherman, Spyderco, and W.R. Case. Additionally, The Evans Group and Lanksy Sharpeners have signed on as Free to Carry Sponsors.
