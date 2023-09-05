Automotive Lightweight Materials Market To Grow At A Cagr Of 7.2% During 2019-2027 | Exclusive Report By Tmr

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Automotive Lightweight Materials Market
The demand for automotive lightweight materials for use in lightweight vehicles is a major driver of the market
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global Automotive Lightweight Materials market in 2018 was valued at US$ 149 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 7.2% during the forecasted period of 2019-2027. The market's growth drivers are stringent pollution and fuel efficiency rules, as well as rising government programs to reduce weight. The laws governing emissions and fuel efficiency for vehicles have been tightened in a number of nations throughout the world. As a result of these criteria as the primary market driver promoting market growth, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive industry have been forced to use more lightweight materials, such as composites, lightweight metals, and polymers.
Get PDF Sample for Industrial Insights and business Intelligence –
Market Trends
Growing market demand for automatic automotive lightweight materials market's CAGR is driven by the automotive industry's quick adoption of cutting-edge technology. Due to the surge in the production of electric cars, it is projected that the market for automotive lightweight materials would grow over the coming years.
Electric automobiles are vehicles that are powered entirely or in part by electricity. Since they use little to no fossil fuels (petrol or diesel), have fewer moving parts to maintain, and have low operating expenses, electric automobiles are very eco-friendly.
Leading Players in Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market
.DuPont
.Henkel AG & Co.
.KGaA
.NovaCentrix
.Vorbeck Materials Corporation, Inc
.Intrinsiq Materials, Inc.
.HeraHolding GmbH
.Johnson Matthey PLC,
.Creative Materials Inc.
.Applied Ink Solutions.
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –
Regional Outlook:
.North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
.Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)
.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))
.South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)
Key Challenges for Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market
.The cost associated with lightweight materials is high. Some lightweight materials such as carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) and glass fiber reinforced plastics (GFRP) are costly compared to other traditional materials such as steel and aluminum.
.Carbon fiber composites currently cost 1.5 to five times more than steel. High fiber production costs inhibit high volume deployment. Thus, there is a need to reduce precursor and processing costs.
.Composites offer significant improvements over metals in specific strength and stiffness, creating a myriad of opportunities. However, they are more expensive. Composites typically consist of matrix and reinforcement materials.
Ask to our analyst in case queries before buying this report @
The global automotive lightweight materials market is segmented into vehicle type, material type, application.
Material
.Metal Alloys (Magnesium, Aluminum, and Titanium)
.High-strength Steel (HSS, AHSS, UHSS)
.Composites (Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, and Others)
.Polymers (PP, PU, ABS, PVC, PA66, and Others)
Vehicle
.Passenger Vehicles
.Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
.Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)
Application
.Interior
.Exterior
.Structural
.Powertrain
.Others
More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –
Wire Harness Market Anticipated to Reach USD 136.7 billion, Globally By 2031, Registering at a CAGR of 5.6% Says
Titanium Aluminide Market Growth to Exceed USD 1.9 million by 2031, Registering at a CAGR of 20.0%
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
+1 518-618-1030
Visiton social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
MENAFN05092023003118003196ID1107010303
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.