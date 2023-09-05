Southwest Strategies Invests In Katz & Associates

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Strategies (SWS) announced today it has agreed to invest in and partner with Katz & Associates (K&A), one of the largest and most respected public infrastructure communications firms in California. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The partnership creates the largest public outreach firm in California focused on infrastructure communications, specifically in the areas of energy, transportation, and water. Combined, the company will offer its clients public outreach and community engagement services from nearly 100 professionals strategically located throughout the western United States.

"We have long admired the people, skillsets and services offered by K&A," said Southwest Strategies CEO Chris Wahl. "This partnership provides an even larger platform to deliver exceptional service to our clients, and it creates the opportunity to tackle the largest infrastructure projects in California and beyond."

K&A was founded in 1986 and provides public outreach and community engagement services to a wide range of clients throughout the United States. Its clients include water and transportation agencies, municipalities, energy providers and the military. Founder and CEO Sara Katz is widely recognized as one of the most skilled and knowledgeable water outreach experts in the world. Based in San Diego, K&A also operates from Northern California and Los Angeles.

"The opportunity to collaborate with Southwest Strategies is incredibly exciting for our team and positionscollectively for future growth," said Sara M. Katz. "Being acquired by SWS helpsto provide our clients with an even broader array of award-winning services, and our team members with more opportunities for professional growth and development."

SWS and K&A will continue to deliver services to their existing clients and begin collaborating on larger initiatives and project opportunities. Once the companies are fully integrated, which is expected to take several months, Wahl will serve as the CEO of the larger company and Katz will be the firm's Principal-in-Charge of the water practice, and strategic advisor for select firm accounts and business development.

K&A will be called Katz & Associates, a Southwest Strategies Company.

Southwest Strategies is California's most respected, recognized and successful public affairs firm. For two decades, we have led public affairs programs for large-scale infrastructure projects, helping clients engage meaningfully with the public and achieve their goals through innovative outreach strategies. Through strategic planning, innovative communications and community partnerships, Southwest Strategies helps clients engage with local communities, navigate complex public affairs issues, overcome communication challenges and achieve award-winning results. In November 2022, Palladium Equity Partners, through its Palladium Heritage strategy, invested in Southwest Strategies to help position the firm for future growth, broadening its offerings for existing clients and supporting expansion into new markets. For more information, visit swspr.



Katz & Associates (K&A) specializes in strategic communication, public involvement and community relations to advance essential projects. Our firm is composed of nationally recognized public outreach experts in water resources, transportation, environmental planning, private sector development and land use. Our specialists combine their backgrounds in communications, journalism, sociology, public affairs, political science, public policy and environmental sciences to effectively translate highly technical information into language understandable to a variety of audiences. For more information, visit katzandassociates.

Hope Reilly, Vice President, Southwest Strategies: (949) 291-4391/[email protected]

Sarah Rossetto, Senior Director, Katz & Associates: (530) 304-8704/[email protected]



