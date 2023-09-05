Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Cooling Fan (Npl-455)

The patent-pending invention provides a smart ventilation fan designed to track the user. In doing so, it eliminates the need to reposition traditional fans. As a result, it offers effective cooling and it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for construction and trades workers, households, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

