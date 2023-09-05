Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Cooling Fan (Npl-455)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better way to utilize a cooling fan while working," said an inventor, from Naples, Fla., "so I invented the DOG FAN. My design would continually readjust the fan position and air direction to place as much ventilation as possible on the user."
The patent-pending invention provides a smart ventilation fan designed to track the user. In doing so, it eliminates the need to reposition traditional fans. As a result, it offers effective cooling and it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for construction and trades workers, households, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NPL-455, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
