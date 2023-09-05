First Book Of Adventurous Saga Chronicles Of The Empyrean Takes Readers Across Space And Time

Aurelstands as the final Guardian of the Empyrean-a magical dominion birthed by the consciUniverse to give souls a second chance at life. Guided by Hacienzo, the manifestation of the Universe's memories, Aureldelves into ancient magical tomes within the Empyrean's archives. Through them, he journeys across the realm's vast history, uncovering the roots of an age-old battle between light and dark.

In this voyage through time, Aurelobserves the birth of the Empyrean and the advent of a soul named Iaspis. The Seven, representing the living essence of the consciUniverse, entrust Iaspis with shaping the Empyrean-crafting cities and ushering in souls from the vast reaches of space. In doing so, Iaspis is anointed as the inaugural Guardian of the Empyrean. But, after a millennium of shielding the realm from anguish, a tragic misstep by Iaspis in trying to banish negativity inadvertently gives rise to the malevolent D'evoldie.

With the Empyrean's existence under threat, Aurelius, alongside Hacienzo, must confront D'evoldie in a final, climactic encounter.

Readers who love complex science fiction narratives will delight in setting out on this new explosive saga. The novel will appeal to fans of unique fictional universes and high-stakes battles between good and evil. Chronicles of the Empyrean: The Guardians showcases a dark and foreboding narrative that has a distinct hope-filled center, perfect for readers who want a realistic journey that ultimately proves uplifting.

About the Author : Jasper Mills lives in Minnesota. He is a family man who enjoys blues music and a good glass of Glenfiddich as he watches the stars with his telescope. In addition to reading and writing, he enjoys classical music, history, and meditation. No matter his age, he will never stop loving a good comic book.

