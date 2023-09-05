Major Public Health Study Validates Functional Medicine Approach To Treating Chronic Conditions

“These results validate functional medicine's comprehensive, evidence-based approach to patient care, including intensive lifestyle changes,” said Amy R. Mack, MSES/MPA, IFM chief executive officer.“The study shows that including lifestyle changes in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, as is done by functional medicine practitioners, not only benefits individual patients, but the wider society as well.”

The JAMA Internal Medicine paper provides further evidence that functional medicine delivers results for chronic disease sufferers, such as those with type 2 diabetes. In particular, intensive lifestyle interventions - which include nutrition, sleep, exercise, stress reduction, and interpersonal connection - can provide a foundation for optimal health and well-being.

Functional medicine is a vital partner to conventional medicine. By seeking out root causes and treating them with evidence-based, clinically verified methods, a functional medicine approach - paired with conventional medical care - results in improved health outcomes, reduced costs over time, and a greater overall patient experience.

About The Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM)

As the leading voice for functional medicine for more than 30 years, IFM is advancing the transformation of healthcare for patients and practitioners worldwide. IFM supports the confident and competent practice of functional medicine through high-quality education and certification programs; partnerships across medical disciplines; and advocating on behalf of functional medicine clinicians and patients around the globe. IFM is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the only organization providing functional medicine certification along with educational programs directly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). For more information, please visit IFM.

About Functional Medicine

As a catalyst in the transformation of healthcare, functional medicine treats root causes of disease and restores healthy function through a personalized patient experience. From chronic illness to disease prevention, functional medicine systematically addresses the unique physical, mental, and emotional needs of all patients. By understanding each patient's genetic, environmental, and lifestyle influences, functional medicine is a vital partner to conventional medicine that delivers transformative care to promote optimal health and well-being.