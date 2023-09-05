Medigene Ag To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference 2023



Date and time: Monday, September 11, 2023, 4.30pm – 5pm (local time)

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City

Speaker: Dr. Selwyn Ho, CEO

Members of Medigene's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive product development and product enhancement technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit

