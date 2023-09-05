Medigene Ag To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 25Th Annual Global Investment Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Planegg/Martinsried, September 5, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 11-13, 2023, held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City.
H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference 2023
Date and time: Monday, September 11, 2023, 4.30pm – 5pm (local time)
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City
Speaker: Dr. Selwyn Ho, CEO
Members of Medigene's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings with registered investors.
About Medigene AG
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its end-to-end technology platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive product development and product enhancement technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class differentiated, T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for both safety and efficacy. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit
This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.
Medigene
Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
E-mail:
LifeSci Advisors
Sandya von der Weid
Phone: +41 78 680 05 38
E-mail:
