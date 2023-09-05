Uplink Studios Receives Stem Accreditation Trustmark

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Campers at Uplink's esports Summer Camps
Uplink Makes better gamers and better human beings
STEMAccredited Trustmark
STEM education components and Online Safety Training core to Uplink Summer Camps & After-School Programs
PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Uplink Studios, pioneers of community-based esports for every generation, has received the STEMAccreditationTM trustmark . STEM is a curriculum based on the idea of educating students in four specific disciplines - science, technology, engineering and mathematics - in an interdisciplinary and applied approach. Rather than teach the four disciplines as separate and discrete subjects, STEM integrates them into a cohesive learning paradigm based on real-world applications.
“Uplink Studios' inherent role in the educational ecosystem (both direct & indirect) has placed it in the unique, but challenging position of leading others by example, while striving for continued improvement of its program in the ever-changing, highly competitive 21st century global economy”, said Andrew Raupp, Founder and Executive Director of STEM.org.
“We are extremely excited to be awarded the STEMAccreditation,” says Derek Rodner, CEO & co-founder of Uplink Studios.“Our mission is to not only make better gamers, but better humans. This trustmark validates our model that not only helps kids learn the soft skills needed to successfully navigate through life, but our education components built into our summer camps and after-school programs."
ABOUT STEM.ORG
Founded in 2001, STEMEducational Research TM (SER) is the longest continually operating, privately-held STEM education research and credentialing organization in America. Through an extensive collaborative effort, SER has worked closely with researchers, an international coalition of educators, administrators, NGO's, companies and schools to establish a set of broadly representative STEM benchmarks. The resources and proven best-practices of this initiative have led to the world's original and most recognized, blockchain-secured and fully decentralized STEM credentialing framework: STEMAccreditedTM for programs, STEMCertifiedTM for people, STEMReviewedTM for publishers, and STEMAuthenticatedTM for products
ABOUT UPLINK STUDIOS
Uplink Studios, headquartered in Glenmoore, PA is a physical network of community esports training centers and entertainment arenas coupled with a proprietary digital platform designed to enable players of all ages to train and compete in a professional environment that focuses on building better gamers and better humans through our virtugaming model. Learn more at
Derek Rodner
Uplink Studios, Inc
