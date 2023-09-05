Turbine Selected As A Venture Atlanta 2023 Showcase Company

Emilie Schario, who founded Turbine in 2022, envisioned it as the streamlined ERP solution for firms handling physical inventories. Today, Turbine aids multi-channel businesses by optimizing their procurement, inventory, supply chain operations, and accounting processes.

Schario said she's excited and honored to continue to share the message of Turbine and looks forward to connecting with founders, investors, and customers of the Lightweight ERP at the conference.

As in previyears, Venture Atlanta 2023 is anticipated to be a sold-out event, with over 1,400 entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and business leaders expected to be in attendance.

“Venture Atlanta 2023 continues to bring attendees all the events they love, including informative panels, big-name keynotes, and networking opportunities,” said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman.“This year, we've also reimagined our schedule to give more stage time to promising tech companies and centered even more of our programming around fostering connections.”

Venture Atlanta boasts a roster of highly successful alumni, including Bitcoin Depot, CallRail, Car360, Clearleap, Flock Safety, Florence Healthcare, Kabbage, ParkMobile, Pindrop Security, Salesforce Pardot, Salesloft, SingleOps, Stax, and Terminus.

To learn more about Turbine, visit helloturbine. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event, or to view the conference schedule, please visit .

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 760 companies and raise $7.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). For more information, visit . For updates, followon Twitter and LinkedIn, and visit our blog.

About Turbine

