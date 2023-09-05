Link Between Problem Gambling And Suicide Highlighted During National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Tony Coder, executive director of the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation, said there's a strong connection between a person's mental health and gambling activity.

"Research tellsthat of those experiencing a gambling disorder, up to 38% will consider suicide," Coder said. "That's the highest suicide rate among those experiencing a form of addiction. Those experiencing problem gambling need to know there is support available and people who can help."

The 2017 Report on Problem Gambling Services shows that nearly one in ten Ohioans who gamble are currently experiencing or are at-risk of developing a gambling problem. That's more than 900,000 Ohioans.

"With sports betting now legal, we need everyone to understand the risks and learn about setting limits," said Derek Longmeier, executive director, Problem Gambling Network of Ohio.

Longmeier said early detection is key to limit gambling from getting out of hand. He said there aren't physical symptoms to problem gambling, but there are behaviors that tend to be red flags:



Lying or hiding how much time and money is spent gambling

Showing a sudden decrease in work performance

Asking for loans or bailouts to get out of debt

Using money for core expenses like food and rent for gambling

Betting more than you can afford to lose Chasing the excitement by gambling with larger amounts of money

Anyone having suicidal thoughts should call the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Those concerned should use Ohio's Problem Gambling Helpline which connects individuals with local resources that are free and confidential. Trained and understanding specialists will answer 24/7 at 1-800-589-9966 or text 4HOPE to 741741.

Ohio for Responsible Gambling also launched a new effort to educate Ohioans on the dangers of problem gambling and how to play responsibly. Pause Before You Play is a spinoff of Get Set Before You Bet , an award-winning problem gambling education effort from Ohio for Responsible Gambling.

Those wanting to learn more about problem gambling can visit ; the site features a free online quiz to help people better understand if they have a potential problem with gambling and healthy tips to assist in playing responsibly.

Contact: Sarah Irvin Clark (614) 225-9100

[email protected]

SOURCE Ohio for Responsible Gambling