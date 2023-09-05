Midfirst Bank Welcomes John Higginbotham

Higginbotham brings more than 40 years of banking and finance experience to MidFirst, including 35 years with Bank of Oklahoma, where he served as the market president and CEO as well as chief operating officer. He dedicated a major portion of his career to the commercial division where he managed corporate and healthcare lending teams. Higginbotham earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Oklahoma State University and attended the University of Washington-Michael G. Foster School of Business. He is also a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma, Leadership OKC and SALLT Leadership.

"We are thrilled that John is joining our team at MidFirst," said Alan Kraft, first executive vice president of commercial lending. "John's foon collaborating among all lines of business as well as his commitment to developing and expanding client relationships in the Oklahoma market will be invaluable to the bank."

As an embedded member of the Oklahoma City community, Higginbotham has served on several nonprofit boards throughout his career. He is actively involved and serves as chairman of City Rescue Mission, treasurer of Downtown OKC, trustee for United Way of Central Oklahoma, and as a board member of Allied Arts and the National Board of Student Mobilization. He is also a dedicated mentor for City Care's Whiz Kids program.

Higginbotham has previously served on several boards, including the board of governors for the Oklahoma State University Foundation, chairman of the OKC Philharmonic, chairman of Canterbury Voices, board member of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, co-chair of the Greater OKC Chamber Campaign, and board member and chair of the Oklahoma City March of Dimes campaign.

Higginbotham lives in Edmond with his wife, Julie. They are active members of the First Presbyterian Church of Edmond, where he serves as an elder.

