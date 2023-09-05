Record Michigan Online Gaming Revenues In July 2023

July 2023 witnessed a resounding crescendo in online sports betting and casino gambling revenue. The surge was not only visible when comparing the numbers to the same month in 2022, but also when juxtaposed with the preceding month, June 2023.

The heartening rise in gross receipts unfolded like a saga of triumph. Within Michigan's borders, sportsbook and casino operators rang in a notable figure of $176.1 million in July. This number unfurled an impressive 18.8 percent increase when contrasted with the same month in the prior year. Adding to the crescendo, the state marked a month-on-month upswing of 4 percent, tallying up a robust $169.3 million in total revenue for June 2023. These positive results not only rekindled hope but also halted a three-month decline of online gambling in Michigan .

Delving into the specifics, online casinos emerged as true stars, amassing gross receipts of $153.6 million in July. This marked a dazzling 21.3 percent surge from the corresponding month in 2022 and a commendable 1.7 percent rise from the June 2023 figures.

In the field of online sports betting, the story was equally promising. July's gross receipts reached $22.5 million, showcasing a commendable 4.2 percent year-on-year growth and a remarkable 23 percent leap from June 2023. However, a shadow cast itself as the handle experienced a decline of 10.8 percent, dropping from $225 million in July 2022 to $200.8 million in July 2023. Additionally, the spending aspect noted a slight decrease-11.9 percent lower in July 2023 compared to the preceding month.

Beyond the surface numbers, the metric of adjusted gross receipts unveiled a more nuanced story. This parameter, accounting for promotional endeavors by operators, showcased an impressive surge. The combined adjusted gross receipts for iGaming and sports betting reached $154.6 million in July, soaring 17.8 percent above the previyear and a notable 5.8 percent beyond the figures of June 2023.

A look at the revenue numbers year-to-date;