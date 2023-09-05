Auga Group, Ab Notification On Transaction Of Person Holding Management Position

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUGA Group, AB (hereinafter ' the Company' ) received notification on the transaction in issuer's securities of a person holding management positions (attached).
CEO of AUGA Group, AB
Kęstutis Jušč
+370 5 233 5340
Attachment
TB_Pranešimas_apie vadovo sandori_EN_20230905
Attachments TB_Pranešimas_apie vadovo sandori_EN_20230905...
MENAFN05092023004107003653ID1107010228
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.