Summit Brands Acquires The Pumie® Brand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Brands, a leading manufacturer of niche specialty cleaning products, announces the acquisition of the Pumie® line of abrasive cleaning products from United States Pumice Company. Pumie® joins a strong portfolio of environmentally friendly abrasive cleaning solutions owned by Summit Brands. This acquisition strengthens Summit Brands' market position and opens doors to new growth opportunities.
Pumie® products are widely used in the professional janitorial and restaurant markets and also distributed through major retailers for use at home. Pumie® is a heavy-duty, non-toxic, scouring product designed to remove the toughest build-up from a variety of surfaces. It cleans through gentle abrasive action and works where other solutions fail. Top uses include removing rust and hard water build-up from plumbing fixtures as well as baked-on food from ovens and grills.
President of Summit Brands, Joel Harter, said,“We are pleased to welcome Pumie® to the Summit Brands family. This acquisition reflects our dedication to providing our customers and consumers with effective, sustainable cleaning options.”
Elizabeth Anderson, a third-generation owner of the United States Pumice Company discussed the acquisition, saying,“Pumie® is a brand that has been trusted by millions for over 75 years, so we did not make this decision lightly. We know that Summit Brands, also a well-respected family-owned company that supplies high quality, sustainable and effective cleaning products, is the right fit for the Pumie® brand moving into the future.”
The acquisition was finalized in late August 2023. Summit Brands will ensure a seamless transition for customers and suppliers.
About Summit Brands
A family-owned business started in 1958, Summit Brands offers highly effective, sustainable, and innovative household cleaning products. Summit Brands began with the distribution of a multi-purpose rust stain remover, Iron OUT®, and has since branched out to include a broader line of specialty cleaning products under the OUT®, Glisten®, Plink®, EarthStone®, Zout® and Dryel® brands. As a category leader in many consumer segments, the company's goal is to provide high-quality cleaning products that fit the needs of the consumer with guaranteed results. For more information, visit summitbrands.
About United States Pumice Company
From a modest beginning in 1941, United States Pumice Company has grown into an international supplier of abrasive cleaning products for home, professional and industrial uses. For more information, visit uspumice.
