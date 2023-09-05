Caremetx Welcomes Brent Barber As Chief Operations Officer

Barber's appointment comes at a pivotal juncture for CareMetx, as the company further solidifies its commitment to providing high-touch support to accelerate patient access and adherence. He brings knowledge across payer and provider operations, as well as business process optimization. Barber is poised to lead the charge in advancing CareMetx's operational agility and customer-centric focus.

Barber joins CareMetx from Cognizant, where he has held instrumental leadership roles over the past decade. In his most recent role as VP Healthcare, Digital Operations - Global Delivery Head, Barber directed complex teams across global locations, driving efficiency in payer and provider services. His ability to navigate outcome-based and BPaaS models has led to impressive improvements in revenue growth and operational excellence.

"Barber's proven expertise in driving revenue growth, fostering strategic partnerships, and optimizing operational processes aligns seamlessly with CareMetx's commitment to provide top-tier support for patients and clients," says Jim Rowe, CEO of CareMetx.“With Brent's leadership, we will continue to meet and exceed the expectations of our clients and patients."

Brent Barber shared his enthusiasm, saying, "I am eager to collaborate with Jim and the CareMetx leadership team to usher in a new era of operational excellence. I look forward to contributing to the development of scalable solutions that provide patients with unparalleled support."

About CareMetx

CareMetx, LLC is a leading technology-enabled hub services company facilitating patient access and adherence to specialty medications. Serving pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, CareMetx leverages a digital front-end, proprietary automation, an integrated platform and best-in-industry call center services to promote efficiency in the healthcare ecosystem and remove barriers for patients and providers. CareMetx is committed to delivering compassionate advocacy to patients, decision-making data, and confidence-building insight to manufacturer clients. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, CareMetx serves more than 80 brands.

Brent Barber