Tyson Group And University Of Wyoming's College Of Business Partner For Exclusive Sales Training Boot Camp

What: 2-day Intensive Learning Training (ILT)

Who: Sales members from local businesses (Limited to 75 attendees)

Where: UW College of Business Room 123

When: September 19th and 20th, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $350 per person. (Lunch provided. Hotel block available.)

The initiative is supported by the Wyoming Business Council and Impact 307 offices and has seen significant investment from the College of Business and Center for Professional Selling to make this event possible. Mike Burns, Director of UWYO's Center for Professional Selling, expressed his enthusiasm, saying,“We are excited to host the inaugural Selling Skills Boot Camp in partnership with the Tyson Group. Whether you are brand new to sales or an experienced veteran, this training will offer relevant learning opportunities for everyone! Don't miss this great opportunity to enhance your selling skills while paving the way for future career success.”

Kaley Holyfield from the Wyoming Business Council echoes this sentiment: "The One Wyoming Sales Boot Camp is a golden opportunity for Wyoming companies. Whether starting out or working on developing a high-performing sales team, a robust sales foundation is crucial for growth. Stay an extra day to tap into the vast talent from the College of Business."

Derrek Jerred, from Impact 307, added,“The Center for Professional Selling is upping the game with this Selling Skills Boot Camp. Sales training is essential across any industry and has application for any person looking to strengthen their skillset. Anyone that has a customer facing or business development job description ought to be looking for any opportunity to take advantage of this training.”

The Boot Camp promises a transformative experience for attendees, focused on:



Building business development skills

Reducing sales cycle time

Attracting new business more efficiently Understanding the elements of high-performing sales teams

Special Opportunity for Attendees: Companies present at the Boot Camp will also gain exclusive access to the College of Business Career Fair on September 21st.

The College of Business, with more than 230 students enrolled in its sales program during the 2022/23 academic year, is an AACSB Accredited Business School, a recognition held by fewer than 5% of business schools globally. Recognized by the Sales Education Foundation and a member of the University Sales Center Alliance, the College's partnership with Tyson Group-a firm recently named to the illustriInc. 5000 list-signals its commitment to ensuring students and businesses in Wyoming are primed for success.

For inquiries about the Selling Skills Boot Camp, email Mike Burns at .

About Tyson Group:

TYSON GROUP empowers clients to drive sales performance through strategy, leadership solutions, and skill development.

Founded by industry thought leader and #1 WSJ and Today bestselling author, Lance Tyson, Tyson Group offers expert sales training, coaching, and consulting, customized to companies' individual needs, cultivating talent that yields measurable results. As an award-winning firm recently included in the prestigiInc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in America, they have consulted on multi-billion-dollar negotiations for the nation's most prominent sports stadiums, developed elite sales teams, and advised on the installation of sales methodology for countless organizations across dozens of industries, serving some of the world's biggest brands including the Dallas Cowboys, Eli Lilly, Mercer, Topgolf, Johnstone Supply, and Madison Square Garden.

© 2023 Tyson Group & University of Wyoming's College of Business. All Rights Reserved.