Enerlites Announces Territory Expansion For Agents West

IRVINE, CA, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Enerlites , a leading name in electrical solutions, is thrilled to announce the expansion of territory for one of its standout sales representatives, Agents West . Effective this month, Agents West, renowned for their exceptional service and dedication, will extend their expertise to the Southern California region in addition to their current territories of Arizona, Nevada, and New Mexico.

Agents West has been instrumental in establishing Enerlites as the go-to brand for wiring and lighting control solutions in their current territories. Their commitment to client satisfaction, deep understanding of the market, and forward-thinking sales strategies have positioned Enerlites as an industry leader.

"With the stellar track record Agents West has showcased in their existing territories, we are highly optimistic about what they can achieve in Southern California," says Enerlites CEO Angel Zheng. "We believe that with their insight and expertise, the Enerlites brand will see unprecedented growth in this region."

The move underscores Enerlites' commitment to ensuring top service and representation across all territories. Entrusting Agents West with this critical market indicates the company's confidence in their ability to drive sales, foster relationships, and solidify Enerlites' footprint in Southern California.

Clients and partners in Southern California can look forward to a seamless transition and the same high level of service and engagement they have come to expect from Enerlites.

About Enerlites:

Founded in 2008, Enerlites is a leading provider of innovative electrical solutions, designed with modern living in mind. With a commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Enerlites continues to set industry standards and inspire change in the electrical realm.



Intro to Enerlites