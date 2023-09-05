Inventhelp Inventor Develops Formula To Restore & Strengthen Hair (Ocm-1581)

The patent-pending invention provides a new formula to help restore and strengthen hair. In doing so, it could serve as a faster and more effective method than traditional treatments. As a result, it could encourage stronger, healthier hair and it could increase confidence and self-esteem for individuals experiencing hair loss. The invention features a novel formula that is easy to apply so it is ideal for individuals with varihair conditions and those experiencing hair loss. Additionally, it is producible in varisizes.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OCM-1581, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp