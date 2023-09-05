Rising Investments And Innovation Propel Global E-Commerce Platform Market To 2028

The eCommerce platform market size is projected to grow from USD 7.0 billion in 2023 to USD 13.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

E-commerce platforms give businesses the opportunity to interact with a sizable and varied global audience without being bound by the restrictions of traditional store locations.

Firms have the freedom to conduct business anywhere in the globe through the growth of their client base and the investigation of untapped markets.

SMEs have started to utilize the possibilities of eCommerce and understand that its adoption could speed up the expansion of their firm in both domestic and global markets.

Premium Insights:



Increasing Use of Online Platforms to Drive Market Growth

Solutions Segment in North America Expected to Account for Larger Market Size in 2023

Solutions Segment in APAC Expected to Account for Larger Market Size in 2023

Solutions Segment in Europe Expected to Account for Larger Market Size in 2023 Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Fastest Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics: Drivers:



Increasing Online Consumer Base with Growing Adoption of Smartphones to Fuel Demand for Ecommerce Platforms

Omnichannel Retailing to Drive Demand for Ecommerce Platforms

Increasing IntePenetration Worldwide to Fuel Adoption of Ecommerce Platforms Rising Need to Enhance Global Presence to Increase Adoption of Ecommerce Platforms

Restraints:

Cybersecurity Issues and Online Scams to Hinder Market Growth

Opportunities:



Development of Super Apps to Offer More Simple and Convenient Shopping Options

Rising Investments in Ecommerce Sector Buy Now Pay Later (Bnpl) to Support Growth of Ecommerce Platform Market

Challenges:



Logistics and Fulfillment - Critical Aspects of Ecommerce - to Pose Substantial Challenges for Businesses Customer Acquisition and Retention to be Expensive in this Competitive Era

Industry Use Cases:

Companies Mentioned:



Adobe

Amazon

Bigcommerce

Ebay

Ecwid

Etsy

Fastspring

Nuvemshop

Opencart

Oracle

Prestashop

Salesforce

SAP

Shift4Shop

Shopify

Shopware

Square

Squarespace

Storehippo

Trade Me

Tray.Io

Volusion

Vtex

Wix Woocommerce

