Ultisat Expands Coverage Areas For Gc5 Satcom Transec Enabled Service Technical Trials

UltiSat announced the introduction of its GC5 SAService earlier this year with technical trials and demonstrations starting in May. GC5 is the first off-the-shelf satellite communications service designed specifically to meet the DoD mandated TRANSEC security demands of today's tactical environment. The bundled solution includes a selection of remote terminals, bandwidth plans, coverage areas, and data center interconnection options. GC5 includes inherent security features that meet or exceedDepartment of Defense standards, including a TRANSEC compliant architecture and FIPS 140-2 certified encryption. The GC5 moniker, refers to“Command, Control, Communications, Computing and Cyber” as critical elements of government missions.

“A key feature of the GC5 Service is the ability to seamlessly move terminals across coverage areas as mission locations change, without any government infrastructure investment,” said UltiSat President and CEO David Myers.“To enable customers to test GC5 in a range of different scenarios, UltiSat is further expanding coverage for technical trials into key government operational areas.”

UltiSat offers live on-site demonstrations at its facilities in the Washington D.C. area, as well as up to 30 day limited technical trials at customer locations in COand EME. Customers may bring their own approved terminals or conduct trials using satellite equipment provided by UltiSat.

GC5 strikes a perfect balance between the resiliency of defense grade satellite communications and the simplicity of a commercial off-the-shelf managed service. In addition to technical trials, production services will be offered with varicoverage regions across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific starting later this year.

About UltiSat

UltiSat provides global end-to-end connectivity solutions and managed network services for land mobile, maritime, and airborne operations. Customers in government, humanitarian-aid, and critical infrastructure markets have unique communications requirements and greater demand for resiliency. Our portfolio includes a range of solutions leveraging satellite, terrestrial, wireless and cloud technologies, combined with in-house systems engineering and global field service. UltiSat leverages a 25+ year heritage deploying solutions in over 120 countries. UltiSat is a wholly owned subsidiary and separate operating company of Speedcast. For more information visit .

