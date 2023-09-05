Scientology-Sponsored United For Human Rights Raises The Bar On Personal Freedom

At the Church of Scientology Harlem Community Center, Peace Lights Founder (right) presents a representative of the Church with a proclamation thanking Founder L. Ron Hubbard for the Church's Human Rights educational initiatives.

Human rights advocates from South Africa to Mexand around the world value their partnership with the Church of Scientology.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Human rights education empowers people by helping them understand and defend their own rights and the rights of others. And with human rights honored, personal freedom is possible.

In a video on an interactive timeline on the Scientology website , Pete Rojina, founder of the nonprofit Peace Lights Project, thanks the Church of Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard who inspired the United for Human Rights program.

Peace Lights Project is an NGO dedicated to rolling out peace education worldwide, initially in the African Union. The project partners with the United for Human Rights program for young people, Youth for Human Rights International.

“We're going to be providing training to more than 200,000 children and youth in their rights,” Rojina says.“That's a tremendsynergy that is only possible because of the content of that human rights curriculum.”

A former congresswoman from Mexico, Rosi Orojoined forces with the Church of Scientology to push through a human trafficking law in the country. She uses the human rights videos made available through the support of the Church of Scientology because the materials, especially the videos,“really touch the heart,” she says. By raising awareness of the 30 human rights, they foster love and respect for others.

Glory Matipile and her nonprofit Baagi Ba South Africa, The Future of South Africa, incorporate the Youth for Human Rights International materials in their campaign. Not only does she successfully protect young people from being trafficked into slavery, her team also uses the Youth for Human Rights materials when they learn of violations in an area.“If you go to the schools I've visited, the learners will quote for you all the chapters of human rights,” she says, and this strengthens South Africa“because this is the generation to come.”

Matipile is also featured in an episode of Voices for Humanity , an original series documenting the work of changemakers who are tackling important social issues using the humanitarian campaigns sponsored by the Church of Scientology and Scientologists.

To learn more, visit , the website of Youth for Human Rights International, or watch episodes of Voices for Humanity at featuring human rights activists who are raising the bar on the 30 rights enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

As the 75th anniversary of the UN's adoption of the UDHR approaches, the Church of Scientology International invites people everywhere to adopt the educational curriculum of United for Human Rights and Youth for Human Rights International. All materials are available free of charge for anyone wishing to learn about their rights and help others understand them as well.

Inspired by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who stressed that“human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream,” Scientology Churches, Missions and groups worldwide promote human rights awareness through education on the UDHR.

