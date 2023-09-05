Buy From A Black Woman Releases Pandemic Report & Announces 2023 Case Study

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Nikki Porcher (center) at a Black Women Deserve Support listening session in Nashville, TN
Nonprofit organization releases unpublished data and conducts groundbreaking research to enhance support for Black Women Business Owners. We're hoping that with the launch of our 2023 Black Woman Case Study, we can be a real-time resource for stakeholders in the business community who want to make their programs more impactful.” - Nikki PorcherATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Buy From A Black Woman , a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Black Women Business Owners, is launching a research initiative aimed at gaining deeper insights into the challenges faced by Black Women Entrepreneurs. The study is centered around a pre-pandemic and COVID-19 comparative report , which contains previously unpublished data on the unique circumstances faced by Black Women Business Owners before the pandemic and at the start of COVID-19.
“Before 2020, we didn't see a lot of reports that shared what Black Women Business Owners needed in order to be fully supported, so we did our own research. And the data that we collected, which is shared in our comparative report, is what we used to create programs and partnerships that have exceeded expectations," says Nikki Porcher, founder of Buy From A Black Woman.
“Through some of these programs and partnerships we've helped Black Women Business Owners generate over $2.7 million in revenue over the last year, so we're hoping that with the launch of our 2023 Black Woman Case Study, we can be a real-time resource for stakeholders in the business community who want to make their programs more impactful,“ explains Nikki.
The 2023 case study titled“A Black Woman Case Study ,” will examine systemic issues that hinder the progress of Black Women Founders, taking a close look at how the social justice uprising affected Black Women-Owned Businesses, the impact of DEI and supply chain diversity initiatives, and their their post-pandemic challenges and concerns. The research will be used to inform policies, programs and support mechanisms that empower Black Women Entrepreneurs.
Buy From A Black Woman has long been a pioneer in advocating for economic equity and representation for Black Women in business. This latest research endeavor reflects their ongoing commitment to understanding the multifaceted challenges that Black Women Entrepreneurs face, while also striving to create a more supportive and inclusive environment.
“As we embark on this crucial research initiative, I urge everyone to support and share this study because when we uplift Black Women Business Owners, we create a ripple effect of progress that enriches our entire society. Their success contributes to a stronger economy, increased diversity and a more equitable future for everyone,” adds Nikki.
To download the comparative report and/or access the 2023 case study, please visit BuyFromABlackWoman.org/A-Black-Woman-Case-Study.
About Buy From A Black Woman
Buy From A Black Woman ensures that Black Women have the tools and resources they need to be successful. Through educational programs, an online directory and financial support, this trusted resource for Black Women in business across the country and around the globe is quickly becoming the largest community of Black Women Business Owners.
Founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher, Buy From A Black Woman is a 501(c)3 that empowers, educates, and inspires Black Women Business Owners and the people who support them. When you support a Black Woman Business Owner, you support a whole community.
