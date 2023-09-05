Asbestos Disease Awareness And Prevention Conference Features Prominent Experts, Artists, And Survivors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The 18th Annual Conference, Exploring the Intersection of Art, Advocacy, and Academia, will be Held at AFL-CIO and Live-streamed
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community work, will host its 18th Annual International Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference on September 9, 2023 at the AFL-CIO Headquarters in Washington, D.C.
The annual conference is part of ADAO's continuing efforts to educate the public about the dangers of asbestos, ban its use, expand prevention knowledge, and increase research efforts that would improve treatment options. The conference features asbestos-disease patients and their families, scientific experts, policymakers, and artists. During the conference, ADAO will release a new asbestos report evaluating the current changes in the asbestos industry, the legal and legislative policies related to asbestos regulation, and the benefits of a future free of asbestos.
This year, the virtual conference will be offered for free to registered guests.
WHAT:ADAO's 18th Annual International Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Conference:“Where Knowledge and Action Unite”
WHEN:Saturday, September 9, 2023, 9:00 AM– 5:00 PM ET
12:00 PM ET Andrew Schneider Memorial Lecture
Kathleen McGrory, Journalist, ProPublica
4:00 PM ET Awards and Recognition Ceremony
The full conference agenda can be viewed online -
WHERE:In-person -- AFL-CIO, 815 Black Lives Matter Plaza NW, Washington, DC 20006
Live Streaming -
HOW: Email to RSVP -
WHY:To share information, resources and research, and provide support to those affected by asbestos-related diseases, including survivors, families, and physicians. Prominent physicians, scientists, safety and health directors, and survivors are presenting up-to-date information about the staof asbestos in the United States and worldwide.
WHO:30+ experts from the medical, scientific, and asbestos-victims communities dedicated to preventing asbestos-caused diseases.
2023 Honorees include: The Andrew Schneider Memorial Lecture will be delivered by Kathleen McGrory, an accomplished investigative journalist from ProPublica. The prestigiDr. Irving Selikoff Award will be presented to Dr. Henry Anderson for his exceptional contributions in the field. The Tribute of Hope Award will be bestowed upon the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, recognizing their invaluable efforts. The Tribute of Unity Award will be granted to the International Association of Fire Fighters, acknowledging their significant contributions. The Tribute of Inspiration Award will be received by AFL-CIO, honoring their motivating influence. The Alan Reinstein Award will be conferred jointly to Chris Carberg and Martin Ditkof for their outstanding dedication and achievements.
2023 International Asbestos Awareness Conference Speakers: Harminder Bains, Kathy Best, Dr. Brad Black, Barry Castleman, ScD, Kim Cecchini, Ellen Costa, Earl Dotter, Dr. Raja Flores, Arthur Frank, MD, PhD, Fernanda Giannasi, Dr. Sefora Graciana Cerqueira Char, Brent Kynoch, Tom Laubenthal, Dr. Richard Lemen, PhD, MSPH, Carmen Lima, Dr. Steven Markowitz, MD, DrPH, Kathleen McGrory, Dr. Jacqueline Moline, MD, MSc, Dr. Celeste Monforton, DrPH, MPH, Christine Oliver, MD, MPH, MS, Rebecca Reindel, MS, MPH, Linda Reinstein, Barry Robson, Greg Russell, James Williams, and Dr. Andrea Wolf, MD, MPH, along with Jordan Zevon.
Sponsors
Platinum: Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm
Gold: The Gori Law Firm and Motley Rice LLC
Silver: Early, Lucarelli, Sweeney & Meisenkothen Law Firm
About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
Founded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure to eliminate asbestos-related diseases through education, advocacy and community initiatives. For more information, visit . ADAO, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, does not make legal referrals.
