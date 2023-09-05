Gabelli Funds To Host 29Th Annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium At The Harvard Club, New York, Ny

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RYE, N.Y., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York, NY on September 7th. The conference will draw 16 companies, with a foon the themes of the strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.
Preliminary Agenda
| 7:50 Gabelli Funds
| Tony Bancroft
|
| 8:00 Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP)
| Marc Bell, CEO
|
| 8:30 Crane (NYSE: CR)
| Jay Higgs, President; Richard Maue, Executive VP & CFO; Alex Alcala, Executive VP; Jason Feldman, Treasury & IR
|
| 9:00 Kaman (NYSE: KAMN)
| Ian Walsh, Chairman, President, & CEO; Jamie, Coogan, Senior VP & CFO
|
| 9:30 Moog (NYSE: MOG.A)
| Patrick Roche, CEO; Jennifer Walter, CFO
|
| 10:00 FTAI (NASDAQ: FTAI)
| Joe Adams, CEO
|
| 10:30 Ducommun (NYSE: DCO)
| Suman Mookerji, Senior VP & CFO
|
| 11:00 Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD)
| Dan Provaznik, Director of IR
|
| 11:30 Graham Corp (NYSE: GHM)
| Dan Thoren, President & CEO; Chris Thome, CFO; Matt Malone, President & CEO, Barber-Nichols
|
| 12:00 Lunch Break
|
| 12:15 Avio S.p.A (BIT: AVIO)
| Giulio Ranzo, CEO
|
| 12:45 Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT)
| Joseph Gaspar, Senior Executive VP, Business Management; Rami Myerson, IR Director
|
| 1:15 AAR Corp (NYSE: AIR)
| Sean Gillen, CFO; Dylan Wollin, VP Strategy
|
| 1:45 Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ: ISSC)
| Shahram Askarpour, CEO; Mike Linacre, CFO
|
| 2:15 Mynaric (XE: M0YN)
| Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO; Stefan Berndt-von Bulow, CFO
|
| 2:45 Bridger Aerospace (NASDAQ: BAER)
| McAndrew Rudisill, CIO & Director
|
| 3:15 Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE)
| Matt Farabaugh, Senior VP & CFO
|
| 1x1 Meetings Only
|
| General Electric (NYSE: GE)
| Steve Winoker, VP IR; Blaire Shoor, Executive IR
|
The Harvard Club , New York City, NY
Thursday, September 7, 2023
Registratio n link : CLICK HERE
For general inquiries , contact:
Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management,
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAInvestors, Inc.
| Contact:
|
| Tony Bancroft
Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-5083
|
|
|
