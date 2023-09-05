Mayfair Gold Makes New Discovery At Fenn-Gib Gold Project

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Drilling at Contact Zone intersects high-grade mineralization

12.42 g/t Gold over 10m within 221m at 1.69 g/t Gold within 421m at 1.16 g/t Gold Footwall Zone drilling continuing with two drill rigs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfair Gold Corp. (“ Mayfair ” or the“ Company ”) ( TSX-V: MFG; OTCQB: MFGCF ) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new zone of gold mineralization at the Company's 100% controlled Fenn-Gib Project (“Fenn-Gib”), located in the Timmins region of Northeast Ontario. Fenn-Gib hosts a NI 43-101 open-pit constrained Indicated mineral resource estimate of 3.38 million ounces (Moz) gold (Au) at a grade of 0.93 grams per tonne (g/t) Au, and an Inferred mineral resource of 0.16Moz Au at 0.85 g/t Au (see the“About Mayfair” section below). The Contact Zone was discovered in the first two of five planned deep holes testing mineralization below the pit-constrained resource. Mayfair Gold President and CEO Patrick Evans commented:“Successful exploration is a key driver of shareholder value. Since acquiring Fenn-Gib thirty-two months ago, we have increased the pit-constrained resource by over 70 percent, continued delineation of the adjacent higher-grade Footwall Zone discovery, and now made a new discovery at the Contact Zone. These significant achievements are credited to the knowledge, experience, and dedication of Mayfair's entire exploration team under the leadership of Howard Bird, Vice President Exploration and Paul Degagne, Manager Exploration.” Highlight Contact Zone drill results include : FG23-350A intersected 1.06 g/t Au over 124.0m, with higher grade intervals including 3.22 g/t Au over 11.0m; FG23-356 intersected 1.16 g/t Au over 421.0m, including higher grade intervals 12.42 g/t Au over 10.0m and 76.12 g/t over 1.5m (Further assays pending). The new zone of mineralization, called the Contact Zone, is located within the mafic volcanics below the Main Zone of the Fenn-Gib deposit. Both holes FG23-350A and FG23-356 intersected substantial widths of gold mineralized altered mafic volcanic rocks situated below the contact of the predominantly syenite intrusive body that comprises the Main Zone of the Fenn-Gib deposit. Discovery of the Contact Zone is significant as it confirms the continuation of gold mineralization at depth below the bottom of the current pit-constrained resource. In addition, the higher-grade gold internal intersections demonstrate the potential for underground mineable grades and widths. The two drill holes reported today are the first of five deep holes planned to test the mineralization in the Contact Zone. Assays remain pending for the lower portion of hole FG23-356 below 858m. The first Contact Zone drill results are summarized in Table 1 below, and Table 2 lists the drill hole details. Table 1 – Contact Zone reported drill hole results summary.

Hole From To Interval Gold Name metres metres metres grams/tonne FG23-350A 12.0 508.0 496.0 1.14 Main Zone including 38.0 59.0 21.0 2.84 and 68.0 87.0 19.0 2.06 and 115.0 146.2 31.2 2.40 including 133.2 141.2 8.0 4.19 and 169.7 181.0 11.3 2.31 and 209.0 228.0 19.0 5.45 and 407.0 417.0 10.0 2.82 683.0 807.0 124.0 1.06 Contact Zone including 691.4 693.2 1.8 6.46 and 738.0 746.6 8.6 2.56 including 738.0 740.0 2.0 5.73 and 775.0 786.0 11.0 3.22 including 776.0 778.0 2.0 9.31 846.0 848.0 2.0 2.08 899.0 940.0 41.0 0.74 978.0 997.2 19.2 0.92 *FG23-356 21.2 944.0 922.8 0.75 Entire Hole including 21.2 523.0 501.8 0.40 Main Zone including 145.9 184.0 38.1 1.14 523.0 944.0 421.0 1.16 Contact Zone including 580.0 801.0 221.0 1.69 including 612.0 635.0 23.0 2.40 and 654.0 664.0 10.0 12.42 including 655.0 656.5 1.5 76.12 and 709.0 710.0 1.0 26.25 and 781.0 788.0 7.0 3.88 including 781.0 782.0 1.0 23.24 and 795.0 801.0 6.0 2.33 including 795.0 796.0 1.0 9.74 and 857.0 858.0 1.0 43.61

*Assay interval remains open down hole. Assays pending.

*The above intersections are core thicknesses, and the true thickness of the intersections are unknown at this time.

Table 2 – Contact Zone reported drill hole collar information.

Hole Name Collar Easting Collar Northing Collar Elevation Depth Collar Azimuth Collar Dip mE mN masl m Deg. Deg. FG23-350A 558500 5375300 5313 1147.0 115 -80 FG23-356 558551 5375283 5313 1249.2 115 -80



Plan and section maps of the above reported drill holes are available at .

Additional Contact Zone drill results will be announced as they are received.

Mayfair Gold is also pleased to report that resource drilling on the higher-grade Footwall Zone, located approximately 100m to the north of the Fenn-Gib deposit, continues to make encouraging progress. The program is supported by two drill rigs. Further Footwall Zone drill results will be reported as soon as they are available. Based on results to date, Mayfair expects to report a maiden underground Footwall Zone resource in early 2024.

QA/QC Controls

Mayfair Gold (Mayfair) employs a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Surface drilling was conducted by Major/Norex Drilling of Timmins, Ontario and was supervised by the Mayfair exploration team. Mayfair's drill program includes descriptive logging and sampling of the drill core for analysis at Mayfair's secure facility located in Matheson, Ontario. Sampled drill core intervals were sawn in half with a diamond blade saw. Half of the sampled core was left in the core box and the remaining half was bagged and sealed. Mayfair utilizes accredited laboratories that include, Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) and AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) both located in Timmins, Ontario, and Swastika Laboratories Ltd located in Swastika, Ontario. Mayfair personnel transport the samples directly and deliver to Actlabs, and samples are collected by both AGAT and Swastika personnel directly from Mayfair's secure core logging facility in Matheson, Ontario. Gold was analyzed by 30-gram fire assay with AA-finish. Certified reference material (CRM) standards and coarse blank material are inserted every twenty samples. Mayfair completes routine third-party check assays. Drill intercepts cited do not necessarily represent true widths, unless otherwise noted.

About Mayfair

Mayfair Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the 100% controlled Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit is Mayfair's flagship asset and currently hosts an updated NI 43-101 resource estimate with an effective date of April 6. 2023 of a total Indicated Resource of 113.69M tonnes containing 3.38M ounces at a grade of 0.93 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 5.72M tonnes containing 0.16M ounces at a grade of 0.85 g/t Au at a 0.40 g/t Au cut-off grade (Source: Tim Maunula, P. Geo., of T. Maunula & Associates Consulting Inc., who is deemed a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101). The Fenn-Gib deposit has a strike length of over 1.5km with widths ranging over 500m. The gold mineralized zones remain open at depth and along strike to the east and west. Recently completed metallurgical tests confirm that the Fen-Gib deposit can deliver robust gold recoveries of up to 94%.