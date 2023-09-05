Prism was founded in 1994 and specializes in serving the healthcare industry. In addition to providing full brokerage services, Prism provides a unique and exceptionally effective approach to risk management. It is this foon prevention, loss control and claims management for workers' compensation and professional liability exposures that has earned them the reputation as Industry Leaders. For the last 3 decades, Prism's mission statement has been“Delivering Beyond the Policy” which has driven them to provide innovative solutions to their clients' insurance and risk management needs.

“Prism motivates its employees to foon the company's founding philosophy of exceeding client expectations at every level of customer service. We have built a powerhouse team of experienced professionals that work hard to ensure our clients have not only comprehensive coverage at competitive pricing, but also the best-in-class service for the span of the policy” says Ettie Schoor, Founder and President, Prism.



“I'd like to welcome the Prism team to the World family,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World.“They are known to consistently exceed their customers' expectations, and I know they will continue to be successful.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel, and Fortrust Diligence advised World on the transaction. Schwell Wimpfheimer & Associates provided legal counsel, and Helfer & Associates advised Prism on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.



About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 195 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #28 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and ranked #20 on the Top 50 Personal Lines Agencies by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit .

