Landsbankinn Hf.: Green Bond Issuance In Euros

Subscriptions were over EUR 1,500 million from more than 140 investors from continental Europe, UK and Scandinavia.

The bonds will be issued under the bank's EMTN programme with reference to the bank's sustainable finance framework, which has been reviewed by Sustainalytics. The bonds will be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin as of 12 September 2023.

Dealer managers were BofA Securities, Citi, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.