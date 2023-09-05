Panovolo: The Ultimate Drone Panorama Image Stitching Tool Now Available For Windows 10 And 11

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Panovolo for Windows
Panovolo, a cutting-edge software designed specifically for drone panorama image stitching is now available for Windows 10 and 11
HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Today, we are thrilled to announce the launch of Panovolo , a cutting-edge software designed specifically for drone panorama image stitching. Panovolo is optimized to deliver unparalleled quality and efficiency, making it the go-to solution for drone photographers, videographers, and mapping professionals.
Optimized for Drone Image Stitching
Panovolo uses a unique blend of optimized algorithms that combine the position and orientation information saved by the drone with state-of-the-art image analysis. This ensures that the stitched panoramas are not only visually stunning but also geometrically accurate.
Versatile File Support
The software is capable of stitching both DNG (RAW) and JPEG images, offering users the flexibility to work with varifile formats without compromising on quality and offering the maximum dynamic range for post-processing.
Multiple Panorama Types
Panovolo supports a wide range of panorama types, including spherical, cylindrical, and stereographic ("small planet" effect). This allows users to create captivating and diverse visual experiences.
Fully Spherical 360x180 Degree Panoramas
One of the standout features of Panovolo is its ability to stitch seamless fully spherical 360x180 degree panoramas. These panoramas are ready for Virtual Reality (VR), social media, and map integrations, offering an immersive experience like no other.
Real-World 3D Map Review
The software also includes a feature that allows users to review where images were taken in the real world on a 3D map. This adds an extra layer of context and understanding to your projects.
Windows 10 and 11 Compatibility
Panovolo is now available for Windows 10 or 11, making it accessible to a broad user base.
Affordable Licensing
A perpetual license for Panovolo is priced at $29.99 USD, with free updates available for the first year. This makes it an affordable solution for both professionals and hobbyists alike. A free 30-day trial license is available on request.
About Us
We are a team of dedicated engineers and photographers who are passionate about pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of drone imaging. Panovolo is the culmination of years of research and development, and we are excited to share it with the world.
George Smith
Panovolo
emailhere
MENAFN05092023003118003196ID1107010111
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.