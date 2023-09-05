Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Computerized Chess Table (Njd-1666)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to blend real-time, hands-on chess playing with virtual and computer chess," said an inventor, from
Elmwood Park, N.J., "so I invented the CHESS CELESTIN. My design could enhance the experience for dedicated chess enthusiasts and novices who are playing in person or remotely."
The invention provides an electronic/computerized chess table with a range of features to enhance the playing experience. In doing so, it can accommodate one or two players, including remote players. As a result, it offers an improved alternative to traditional chess sets. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for chess players of all levels. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
