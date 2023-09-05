Tuesday, 05 September 2023 06:36 GMT

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares Under A Share Buyback Programme (28 August To 1 September 2023)


under a share buyback programme

Period : From 28 August to 1 September 2023

Issuer's registered name: Ipsos

Issuer's Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform
ISIN Code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Aug-23 FR0000073298 4 722 45,0138 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Aug-23 FR0000073298 3 128 44,9972 DXE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Aug-23 FR0000073298 782 45,0498 TQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 28-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 036 45,0304 AQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Aug-23 FR0000073298 7 489 45,3198 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Aug-23 FR0000073298 4 120 45,3355 DXE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Aug-23 FR0000073298 587 45,3672 TQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 29-Aug-23 FR0000073298 1 116 45,3451 AQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Aug-23 FR0000073298 9 053 45,8040 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Aug-23 FR0000073298 4 381 45,8348 DXE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Aug-23 FR0000073298 635 45,8244 TQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 30-Aug-23 FR0000073298 955 45,8431 AQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 31-Aug-23 FR0000073298 9 018 46,1442 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 31-Aug-23 FR0000073298 3 609 46,1247 DXE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 31-Aug-23 FR0000073298 633 46,0052 TQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 31-Aug-23 FR0000073298 916 46,1175 AQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Sep-23 FR0000073298 5 340 46,8015 XPAR
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Sep-23 FR0000073298 1 824 46,8515 DXE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Sep-23 FR0000073298 371 46,9223 TQE
IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 1-Sep-23 FR0000073298 603 46,8619 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website ( ), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled:“Share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: .

