Egypt's Social Commerce Sector: Accelerating Toward Us$3.43 Billion Gmv By 2028

The social commerce sector in Egypt is poised for exceptional growth, projected to experience an annual expansion rate of 33.8%, reaching a total value of US$1.05 billion in 2023.
Anticipated to sustain steady progress, the industry is forecasted to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.8% between 2023 and 2028.
During this period, Egypt's social commerce Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is expected to soar from US$1.05 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$3.43 billion by 2028.
Market Insights:
An upcoming report delivers a comprehensive and data-centric analysis of Egypt's social commerce industry, delving into market opportunities and associated risks. This report encompasses over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) specific to Egypt, offering an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.
Key Market Segments Explored:
Egypt Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028 Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028 Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028
Clothing & Footwear Beauty and Personal Care Food & Grocery Appliances and Electronics Home Improvement Travel Hospitality Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028 Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028 Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028 Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028
Tier-1 Cities Tier-2 Cities Tier-3 Cities Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028
Credit Card Debit Card Bank Transfer Prepaid Card Digital & Mobile Wallet Other Digital Payment Cash Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms
Video Commerce Social Network-Led Commerce Social Reselling Group Buying Product Review Platforms Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022
By Age By Income Level By Gender
Investment Opportunities:
In-depth Comprehension of Social Commerce Dynamics: Gain insights into market opportunities and pivotal trends, accompanied by forecasts spanning 2019 to 2028. Identification of Emerging Prospects: Identify potential opportunities within varisectors by understanding market dynamics within each segment. Tailored Strategic Development: Devise strategies tailored to distinct market segments, accounting for key trends, drivers, and industry risks.
