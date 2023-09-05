Egypt's Social Commerce Sector: Accelerating Toward Us$3.43 Billion Gmv By 2028

The social commerce sector in Egypt is poised for exceptional growth, projected to experience an annual expansion rate of 33.8%, reaching a total value of US$1.05 billion in 2023.

Anticipated to sustain steady progress, the industry is forecasted to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.8% between 2023 and 2028.

During this period, Egypt's social commerce Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is expected to soar from US$1.05 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$3.43 billion by 2028.

Market Insights:

An upcoming report delivers a comprehensive and data-centric analysis of Egypt's social commerce industry, delving into market opportunities and associated risks. This report encompasses over 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) specific to Egypt, offering an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

Key Market Segments Explored:



Egypt Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028



Clothing & Footwear



Beauty and Personal Care



Food & Grocery



Appliances and Electronics



Home Improvement



Travel

Hospitality

Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028



B2B



B2C

C2C

Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028



Mobile

Desktop

Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028



Domestic

Cross Border

Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028



Tier-1 Cities



Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028



Credit Card



Debit Card



Bank Transfer



Prepaid Card



Digital & Mobile Wallet



Other Digital Payment

Cash

Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms



Video Commerce



Social Network-Led Commerce



Social Reselling



Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

Egypt Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2022



By Age



By Income Level By Gender

Investment Opportunities:



In-depth Comprehension of Social Commerce Dynamics: Gain insights into market opportunities and pivotal trends, accompanied by forecasts spanning 2019 to 2028.

Identification of Emerging Prospects: Identify potential opportunities within varisectors by understanding market dynamics within each segment. Tailored Strategic Development: Devise strategies tailored to distinct market segments, accounting for key trends, drivers, and industry risks.

