Solarwindow Files 2022 Annual Report And Provides Update On Filing Of Its Fiscal 2023 Quarterly Statements

Once the referenced 10-Qs are filed, the Company believes that it will be current in its reporting obligations. In the interim, the failure to timely file Form 10-Qs will continue to have regulatory and market repercussions that will adversely affect the stock price of, as well as investors' ability to effect purchase and sale transactions in the Company's securities until such time as the Company cures the filing deficiency.

The Company plans to continue providing updates to its stockholders regarding the staof its efforts.

About SolarWindow Technologies, Inc.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: WNDW; is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity® coatings and processes which generate electricity on glass and plastics. When applied to otherwise ordinary glass, for example, these coatings generate electricity, producing power under natural, artificial, low, shaded, and reflected light conditions.

SolarWindow targets applications beyond conventional solar panels. The Company's LiquidElectricity® can generate electricity for architectural applications including building windows, facades, and rooftops. LiquidElectricity® has wide-ranging utility, including automotive, commercial greenhouse, marine, and aerospace applications, and presents superior aesthetics for generating energy to enable faster financial breakeven.

The SolarWindow Promise: Engineer, design, and ultimately manufacture and deliver LiquidElectricity® products which reward customers with affordable clean energy for a healthier, safer, and more sustainable planet. SolarWindow is ClearlyElectric®.

Social Media Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

