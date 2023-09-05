Peg-Mag System: Clean, Creative & Clutter-Free Launching Pad For Productivity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
New York Product Design and London Design Award Winner Peg Mag System
Peg Mag System is award winning desk extension with pegboard storage and wireless charging-based all-in-one magnetic mat with modular organizational features.
PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In today's fast-paced world, where our workspaces have become central to our lives, maintaining a clutter-free and organized environment is not just a choice; it's a necessity for productivity and well-being. Introducing New York Product Design and London Design Award Gold Winner, the Peg-Mag System, is designed to de-clutter workspace, boost efficiency, and elevate work experience. This innovative system consists of two outstanding products: the Peg-Extender and the MaDesk Mat.
Maintaining an organized desk can often feel like a never-ending battle. While many desks come with drawers, they simply hide items away, making them easy to forget. Traditional desk organizers can sometimes create their own chaos. The Peg Mag System offers an elegant solution to this problem, allowing to keep workspace clutter-free while ensuring each item has a designated home. Plus, its modular design allows to customize and to adapt it as needed. It is one of the best ADHD Management Tool.
Key Features of the Peg Mag System Desk Mat:
MaDesk Mat - Wireless Charging Meets Unparalleled Organization
Imagine a workspace where clutter is a thing of the past, and work foremains undivided. The MaDesk Mat makes this a reality. Equipped with a powerful 15W wireless charger, this sleek and versatile desk mat offers many productivity features for organizational needs.
On the MaDesk Mat can effortlessly accommodate laptop, mouse, keyboard, phone, journal, and stationery, all within arm's reach. Say goodbye to tangled cords and scattered essentials. With MagOrg, workspace becomes more efficient and organized.
Peg-Extender - Maximize Desk Space, Minimize Clutter
For those seeking to optimize their workspace without compromising on style, the Peg-Extender is the answer. It's the cost-effective solution to create more room on already crowded desktop. This heavy-duty design, with a capacity of 20 kg (44 lbs), offers the flexibility to secure CPUs, speakers, or gaming equipment, freeing up valuable desk real estate.
What sets the Peg-Extender apart is its ingenidetachable pegboard design. It expands storage capacity for gaming gear or other essentials, and when needed, the tray can be detached and used for regular storage purposes. Easy installation is ensured with a desk clamp that securely fastens the tray without damaging the desktop, making it adaptable to any desk.
The Peg-Mag System is the epitome of innovative workspace organization, where functionality meets aesthetics. It's the ultimate choice for professionals, creative, and anyone seeking to enhance their workspace efficiency and style. Available on the Kickstarter from 5th September 2023, and early backer can get that at launch special. Visit Kickstarter Page .
Creative Productivity Tools is the best investment one can do to improve our work Life.
Hurry Up! The Peg Mag System is available at Launch Special on Kickstarter : Click Here
Say goodbye to clutter and hello to enhanced productivity with the New York Product Design and London Design Award Gold Winner, Peg Mag System Desk Mat, to improve workspace productivity and also en efficient storage solution.
Discover the Ultimate Organizational Solution: Peg-Mag System
