Siteowl To Unveil Groundbreaking Planning Center At Gsx 2023

SiteOwl's Live Planning Dashboard
SiteOwl - Physical Security Lifecycle Management
SiteOwl to showcase its groundbreaking "Planning Center" at GSX 2023 in Dallas. The new feature revolutionizes security budgeting and planning. The future of physical security is unequivocally digital. SiteOwl is at the forefront of this transformation.” - Joseph NdesandjoAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- SiteOwl , the industry leader in cloud-based physical security lifecycle management, is thrilled to announce its participation in the highly anticipated GSX 2023 event in Dallas, Texas, taking place from September 11-13.
As the digital transformation of physical security accelerates, GSX 2023 serves as the ideal platform for SiteOwl to showcase its cutting-edge solutions, including the newly launched Planning Center-a feature set to revolutionize how security teams budget and plan for upgrades.
A Word from the CEO
"The future of physical security is unequivocally digital. SiteOwl is at the forefront of this transformation, offering a comprehensive solution that allows organizations to manage their physical security infrastructure like never before." said Joseph Ndesandjo, CEO of SiteOwl. "Our new Planning Center is designed to empower security teams to make data-driven decisions efficiently and collaboratively."
Introducing the Planning Center: The Future of Security Budgeting and Planning
The Planning Center is the latest addition to SiteOwl's award-winning platform. This innovative feature provides security directors and end-users with a digital dashboard that aggregates all essential lifecycle management data in real-time, accessible from anywhere.
Moreover, the Planning Center introduces the Aging and Warranty Report, a tool that offers invaluable insights into the warranty status, parts, devices, and other critical metrics. This enables organizations to optimize their budgeting process, maximize uptime, and streamline maintenance operations.
"SiteOwl's Planning Center is a game-changer. It's not just a feature; it's a comprehensive solution that addresses the complexities of physical security infrastructure management." said Kathryn Ritchie, Head of Customer Success at SiteOwl. "We can't wait to demonstrate its capabilities at GSX 2023."
Live Demonstrations and One-on-One Consultations
Attendees of GSX 2023 are invited to experience a live demonstration of SiteOwl's groundbreaking platform, including the Planning Center, at booth #4268. The SiteOwl team will be on hand to engage with visitors, answer questions, and discuss how SiteOwl is setting new standards in physical security management.
About SiteOwl
SiteOwl's cloud-based platform helps enterprise security professionals streamline and optimize their physical security systems. By offering real-time visibility, accurate device information, critical lifecycle management data, and robust installation project management capabilities, SiteOwl changes the way security professionals manage the lifecycle of their physical security infrastructure.
