Massive Atlantic City Real Estate Auction - Over 100 Parcels Of Land Put Up For Sale

Boardwalk Front Lots
3.72 Waterfront Acres
Large Cluster Assemblage
Docket includes Waterfront & Blockwide Packages with Minimum Bids from $7.50 PSF Atlantic City is on a roll with exciting new developments and projects designed to make the City a year-round family and entertainment mecca.” - Robert Dann, Executive Vice PresidentATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company has posted an additional list of properties up for auction in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Following up on a 65-parcel sale for the City of Atlantic City, the company announced a 100 parcel Multi-Seller Auction , featuring a wide array of properties.
This auction event is set for Wednesday, September 27th, with properties large and small. The offering includes waterfront lots along the iconic boardwalk to strategically located block-wide assemblages, this auction promises something extraordinary for everyone.
Highlights of the Auction Include:
.A sprawling 3.72+/- acre waterfront site situated in Venice Park that includes six lots with Marine Commercial and R-1 zoning. On the water at the Absecon Blvd Bridge, the property features over 750 feet of water frontage.
.Blocks 122, 123, and 124 assemblages are offered separately and together as a substantial 133,221 +/- square feet site with minimum bids of $7.50 per square foot.
.Boardwalk Front Lots in the Southeast Inlet, Single-Family Lots for individuals, and larger sites for commercial and multi-family developers.
"Atlantic City is on a roll with exciting new developments and projects designed to make the City a year-round family and entertainment mecca,” stated Robert Dann, Executive Vice President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company. "The City is already the entertainment capital of the East Coast. Now, with the recently constructed Showboat Island Waterpark for families, the major expansion of Stockton College, and music and dining in the Orange Loop, the city has something for everyone.”
Also on the Max Spann auction schedule, on September 7th, an online auction is set to take place by order of the City of Atlantic City, showcasing the sale of 65+/- properties organized into 44+/- packages throughout the City.
Interested bidders can participate in the auction through their computer or by using the Max Spann phone app. Comprehensive Property Information Packages, including terms and online bidding instructions, are available for download at or by calling 888-299-1438.
Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America's premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing for more than 50 years. The company's Accelerated Auction Marketing Program creates urgency in the marketplace and allows sellers to control the terms and the timing of the sale of their real estate assets. Learn more at .
