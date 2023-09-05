Cobble Beach Concours D'elegance Presented By Porsche Offers Educational Seminars Too

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KEMBLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The 9th Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance presented by Porsche will take to the shores of Georgian Bay this September, unveiling one of the most impressive collections of vintage automobiles on display in Canada. From September 15th to 17th the Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community will be turned into an automotive showcase like no other, including vendors, artists, a cars and coffee showcase, a participants' tour, live auction, raffle prizes and an awards ceremony finale to wrap it all up.
This is more than just an opportunity to view some of the rarest, most pristine vehicles in North America. The Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance presented by Porsche also offers two (2) complimentary automotive seminars on Saturday, September 16th for both the public and attendees of the event to enjoy. Inside the Roxy Theater in Owen Sound, automotive manufacturer experts will offer a behind the scenes look at two of the Concours marquees featured over the 3-day automotive weekend.
The first seminar will begin at 2:00 p.m. and will be presented by Porsche Cars Canada. Aptly titled“60 Years of History”, Porsche celebrates the 60th anniversary of the 911. Seminar participants will get to hear experts go through some of the history that helped shape this iconic rear-engine sports car for the past six decades.
The second seminar, beginning at 3:15 p.m., will be presented by Global Buick Design, titled“Decades of Design & Innovation”. The seminar will be exploring 12 decades of design and innovation from one of North America's preeminent vehicle brands. From the dreaming minds of designers, to pioneering the first concept car, Buick has been at the forefront of styling throughout its history.
Those interested in joining these seminars can register for free at
What is a Concours d'Elegance? Derived from the French term meaning a competition of elegance, the Concours d'Elegance has a historic story dating back to 17th Century French society. An event that began with horse-drawn carriages being paraded through the parks of Paris, France has evolved into a display of antique and classic cars for both competition and celebration. The 2023 Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance presented by Porsche will be held on the 18th fairway of Cobble Beach Golf Resort & Community overlooking the beautiful waters of Georgian Bay. Tickets are now available along with information regarding all other events at .
