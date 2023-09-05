Storsafe Self Storage Earns Third Spot On Inside Self Storage's 2023 Top 100 Operators List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) StorSafe recognized for self-storage facility optimization and growth by InsideSelfStorage; more strategic acquisitions ahead in 2023. Being recognized by ISS is a testament to our team's dedication to growth and facility optimization. This acknowledgment reinforces our drive to provide top-notch storage solutions for our investors” - Tom Bretz, CEOCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Inside Self Storage (ISS) has highlighted StorSafe Self Storage on its 2023 Top 100 Operators List. StorSafe secured the third position in year-over-year facility owner growth, with an increase of 48.9%. In a year marked by market challenges, StorSafe is among just seven operators in the Top 100 to see growth exceeding 40%. The nod from ISS underscores StorSafe's operational efficiency, tech advancements, and foon security and safety, driving their strategic growth through acquisitions, facility expansions, and new developments.
Tom Bretz, CEO of StorSafe, commented on the recognition,“Being recognized by Inside Self Storage is a testament to our team's dedication to growth and facility optimization. This acknowledgment reinforces our drive to provide top-notch storage solutions for our investors.”
StorSafe manages 25 locations, totaling over 1.3 million sq. ft. of storage space. The company primarily targets value-add, single-story self-storage properties, with an emphasis on expanding its footprint in the Midwest and Southeast. For further details on StorSafe and its investment opportunities, please visit elmdalepartners.com.
The ISS 2023 Top Operators List accounts for over 1 billionrentable square feet of self-storage for the fourth straight year, with ownership of 980.6 million square feet. For more than 32 years, ISS has provided informational resources for the self-storage industry. Its educational offerings include ISS magazine, the annual ISS World Expo, an extensive website, the ISS Store, and Self-Storage Talk, the industry's largest online community.
Established in 2021, StorSafe pioneers a new standard in self-storage facilities by blending mobile technology, advanced management software, online tools, facility automation, and state-of-the-art security equipment. With each new facility, StorSafe redefines the customer experience and streamlines its operational processes. Through a unique blend of automation and human expertise, StorSafe delivers a superior self-managed storage solution.
