Dolphin Mall Recognized As Tripadvisor® 2023 Travelers' Choice® Award Winner

Dolphin Mall's Stellar Shopper Reviews Earn it a Place Among Travelers' Favorites We appreciate every visitor for sharing their reviews; we couldn't have earned this recognition without you – our valued shoppers.” - Madelyn Bello Calvar, Director of Marketing and SponsorshipMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Dolphin Mall today announced it has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers' Choice award winner for being named in the top 10 percent of attractions worldwide. The coveted award celebrates businesses that have consistently received great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months, placing these winners among the top 10 percent of all listings on Tripadvisor globally.
“It is truly an honor to be recognized by Tripadvisor – one of the most trusted sites for travelers around the world – as a 2023 Travelers' Choice Award Winner,” said Madelyn Bello Calvar, Director of Marketing and Sponsorship for Dolphin Mall.“We appreciate every visitor for sharing their reviews; we couldn't have earned this recognition without you – our valued shoppers.”
Dolphin Mall is Miami-Dade County's largest outlet and retail value shopping center, featuring a terrific mix of restaurants and world-class shopping and entertainment. Offering more than 240 value-oriented stores, including Nike Factory Outlet, Bass Pro Shops and Armani Exchange Outlet, and dining and entertainment options like Texas de Brazil, Bowlero, CMX Cinemas and the all-new VIVO! – Dolphin Mall offers something for every type of traveler.
“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice winners,” said John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor.“The travel resurgence we've seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Earning a Travelers' Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labor shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry's resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year!”
Check out all the reviews, and discover more about Dolphin Mall on Tripadvisor here .
About Dolphin Mall
About Dolphin Mall

Dolphin Mall is Miami-Dade County's largest outlet and retail value shopping center, blending the hottest concepts in theme entertainment and dining with an unparalleled offering of more than 240 value-oriented stores. Located just five miles west of Miami International Airport, shoppers can easily access the mall by taking Exit 27 off the Florida Turnpike. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with extended hours in the Ramblas entertainment area.
About Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicirestaurants and discover great places nearby. As a travel guidance company available in 43 markets and 22 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under variwebsites and apps.
* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, March 2023
** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files
