A New Book Reveals How To Live In A Flow All Of The Time

Being in flow is when you are 'in the zone', 'on your game', or even 'on fire'. This is both a mental state and a physical one. You have a feeling of complete focus, full involvement and deep enjoyment in whatever you are doing. You feel the activity takes no energy from you – indeed you feel that it is giving you energy. You barely notice the passage of time. You feel calm but almost ecstatic. You are resourceful and resilient.

Max Landsberg comments: “I wanted to offer a comprehensive guide to living 'in flow'. Most existing teachings explain how to achieve this flow state when conducting specific tasks. I wanted to show how to extend those ideas, through tweaks to mindset and habits, so you can live your whole life in flow. This also enhances mindfulness and resilience in our turbulent times.”

In The Power of the Dao, Landsberg uncovers seven of the ancient principles of Daoism which helpto see the unvarnished truth of our surroundings in a clear and unblinkered way. The first three principles are about the way a person and their environment work (Energies, Patterns, Self-so-ness). The following three are about how one chooses to interact with their environment (Simplicity, Effortless Action, Potency). Attaining Dao, or Mastery, is the final principle in the book, which allows one to live in a constant state of flow.

Dr Marshall Goldsmith, Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach and New York Times bestselling author of The Earned Life and What Got You Here Won't Get You There says about The Power of the Dao :“Insightful and engaging! ... this book hits the mark with powerful techniques for living a more fulfilled life.

Max Landsberg is an internationally recognized authority on personal development, leadership, motivation and executive coaching. His books draw on expertise in strategy from his time as a Partner at McKinsey & Company, and his insights into leadership gained as a Senior Partner at two global head-hunting firms. He most recently led McKinsey's SeniorPartners Office for seven years.

