Gas Turbine Market Share 2023, Size, Future Trends, Industry Leaders, Forecast Report By 2028

The global gas turbine market size reached US$ 24.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2023-2028.

A gas turbine refers to internal combustion (IC) engine that uses a high-pressure gas stream to turn a turbine and produce mechanical power. It is designed to use varifuels, such as natural gas, diesel, and biofuels. It works via an upstream rotating compressor, a downstream turbine, and a combustion chamber that compresses the atmospheric air. It offers a high power-to-weight ratio, low operational cost, lesser pollutants, and more compact sizes as compared to other alternatives. It is utilized for powering heavy machinery, such as aircraft, ships, trains, electrical generators, pumps, and tanks. It is also used as a backup power source during power outages or other emergency situations.



Request Free Sample Report:



Global Gas Turbine Market Trends:

The surging electricity consumption and power generation around the world represent one of the major factors driving the demand for gas turbines to minimize instances of power failures. Moreover, rapid urbanization, expanding global population, and rising investments in the development of smart cities by governing agencies of numercountries are increasing the application of gas turbines in industrial, commercial, and residential areas. In addition, the growing adoption of heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems is influencing the market positively.

Apart from this, gas turbines are employed in the aerospace industry to power aircraft engines and maintain high power output at high altitudes and ensure the safety of passengers and crew. This, coupled with the increasing number of air passengers worldwide and the rising foon improving the safety and performance of aircraft, is propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing number of offshore and onshore exploratory activities for conventional and non-conventional energy resources and considerable growth in the oil and gas industry are creating a positive outlook for the market.



By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Gas Turbine Manufacturers Operating in the Market are Given Below:



































Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Siemens

GE

MHPS

Ansaldo

Harbin Electric

OPRA

MAN Diesel

Solar Turbines

Vericor Power

BHEL

Centrax

Zorya

Caterpillar

General Electric Mitsubishi Heavy Industries



Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures:





Key Market Segmentation:















Breakup by Rated Capacity:



Above 300 MW

120-300 MW

40-120 MW Less Than 40 MW



Breakup by Technology:



Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Open Cycle Gas Turbine



Breakup by Design Type:



Heavy Duty (Frame) Type Aeroderivative Type



Breakup by End-User:



Power Generation

Mobility

Oil and Gas Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.



About

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.