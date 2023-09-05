Electric Car Market Outlook, Size, Share, Trends, Price Analysis, Research Report 2023-2028

The global electric car market size reached US$ 129.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 372.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.93% during 2023-2028.

An electric car refers to an electric vehicle (EV) which is a type of automobile that is powered by one or more electric motors, using electrical energy stored in rechargeable batteries. Unlike conventional internal combustion (IC) engine vehicles that rely on fossil fuels, electric cars use electricity as their primary source of energy, resulting in reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and a lower environmental impact. Electric cars have gained significant popularity in recent years due to advancements in battery technology, improved charging infrastructure, and a growing concern for climate change and air pollution. These vehicles offer several advantages over their gasoline-powered counterparts. They produce zero tailpipe emissions, which improves air quality and reduces carbon emissions, thereby helping combat climate change. Moreover, electric cars are more energy-efficient, converting a higher percentage of stored energy into motion, resulting in lower energy waste. They offer quieter operation and a smoother driving experience due to the absence of internal combustion engines.



Global Electric Car Market Trends:

The rising demand for cleaner and more sustainable transportation options represents one of the significant factors driving the market growth across the globe. This is primarily attributed to the increasing awareness regarding climate change and the rising need to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which is driving the market growth. The market is also being driven by the advances in battery technology. For instance, the development of more efficient and cost-effective lithium-ion batteries is significantly improving the range and performance of electric cars, tdriving the market growth. In line with this, governments in several regions across the world are implementing incentives and regulations to promote the adoption of electric vehicles, including tax credits, subsidies, rebates, and exemptions from certain fees or restrictions, which, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition to this, the expansion of charging infrastructure, along with the establishment of charging networks and the installation of public charging stations are facilitating the growth of the market. Apart from this, the rising consumer interest in electric cars due to lower operating costs and quieter operation is boosting the market growth. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, the rising foof manufacturers on making electric cars more affordable and competitive with traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, and increasing disposable income levels of individuals, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.



By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Electric Car Companies 2023 , Operating in the Market are Given Below:



Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS: BMWYY)

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS: BYDDY)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

Groupe Renault (OTCMKTS: RNLSY)

Hyundai Motor Company (OTCMKTS: HYMTF)

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) Volkswagen AG (Porsche SE) (OTCMKTS: VWAPY)



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type Insights:



Battery Electric Vehicle Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle



Breakup by Vehicle Class Insights:



Mid-Priced Luxury



Breakup by Vehicle Drive Type Insights:



Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive All-Wheel Drive



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Asia Pacific exhibits a clear dominance, accounting for the largest electric vehicle market share.



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



