Gas Turbine Market Share 2023, Size, Future Trends, Industry Leaders, Forecast Report By 2028

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Gas Turbine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 , ” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global gas turbine market . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
The global gas turbine market size reached US$ 24.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% during 2023-2028.
A gas turbine refers to internal combustion (IC) engine that uses a high-pressure gas stream to turn a turbine and produce mechanical power. It is designed to use varifuels, such as natural gas, diesel, and biofuels. It works via an upstream rotating compressor, a downstream turbine, and a combustion chamber that compresses the atmospheric air. It offers a high power-to-weight ratio, low operational cost, lesser pollutants, and more compact sizes as compared to other alternatives. It is utilized for powering heavy machinery, such as aircraft, ships, trains, electrical generators, pumps, and tanks. It is also used as a backup power source during power outages or other emergency situations.
Global Gas Turbine Market Trends:
The surging electricity consumption and power generation around the world represent one of the major factors driving the demand for gas turbines to minimize instances of power failures. Moreover, rapid urbanization, expanding global population, and rising investments in the development of smart cities by governing agencies of numercountries are increasing the application of gas turbines in industrial, commercial, and residential areas. In addition, the growing adoption of heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems is influencing the market positively.
Apart from this, gas turbines are employed in the aerospace industry to power aircraft engines and maintain high power output at high altitudes and ensure the safety of passengers and crew. This, coupled with the increasing number of air passengers worldwide and the rising foon improving the safety and performance of aircraft, is propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing number of offshore and onshore exploratory activities for conventional and non-conventional energy resources and considerable growth in the oil and gas industry are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Rated Capacity:
Above 300 MW 120-300 MW 40-120 MW Less Than 40 MW
Breakup by Technology:
Combined Cycle Gas Turbine Open Cycle Gas Turbine
Breakup by Design Type:
Heavy Duty (Frame) Type Aeroderivative Type
Breakup by End-User:
Power Generation Mobility Oil and Gas Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2017-2022) Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 ) COVID-19 Impact on the Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis Historical, Current and Future Market Trends Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Structure of the Market Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
