Stocks In Play

9/5/2023 - 9:52 AM EST - Roots : Will host a conference call to discuss its Fiscal 2023 second quarter results on Tuesday, September 12. Meghan Roach, President & Chief Executive Officer, Leon Wu, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call. Roots shares T.ROOT are trading down $0.08 at $2.87.

