Arab Parliament Denounces Israel Reducing Palestinian Prisoners' Visits

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament condemned Tuesday Israeli occupation decision to cut down Palestinian captives' visitations rights from once per month to once every two months.
In a statement, the Parliament called the decision "prejudiced, atrociand unprecedented attack," and warned that it would lead to more escalation and prompt regional ramifications.
It also called on the UN Security Council and human rights organizations to intervene immediately, put an end to these acts and provide protection to the captives. (end)
