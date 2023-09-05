Marketplace Risk Honors Innovative Technology Solutions

Miami, Florida Sep 5, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

The leading names in the world of risk solution providers were celebrated by the prestigiMarketplace Risk Solution Provider Excellence Program. This program is designed to support marketplaces and digital platforms to efficiently identify and choose solution providers with proven track records of success and to recognize solution providers that have significant experience solving the challenges of marketplaces and digital platforms.

The honorees of the Marketplace Risk Solution Provider Excellence Program represent a diverse array of solutions, showcasing their commitment to safeguarding businesses, customers, and stakeholders from the ever-evolving landscape of risks. These esteemed organizations have consistently raised the bar by developing groundbreaking strategies and technologies that empower marketplaces and digital platforms to manage risks effectively and make informed decisions.

The program continues to attract the attention of industry leaders, experts, and observers from around the globe. Its rigorselection process involves a committee of the Marketplace Risk Advisory Board evaluating nominees on multiple criteria, including case studies demonstrating customer satisfaction and overall contribution to the betterment of marketplaces and digital platforms.

"The Marketplace Risk Solution Provider Excellence Program is a testament to the critical role that solution providers play in ensuring the trust, safety, and security of marketplaces and digital platforms across industries," said Jeremy Gottschalk, Founder of Marketplace Risk. "These honorees have consistently demonstrated their ability to address complex challenges and provide forward-looking solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today's risk-prone environment."

The honorees of this year's program have not only excelled in their respective domains but have also exhibited a strong commitment to continuimprovement and innovation. They have leveraged data-driven insights, advanced analytics, and state-of-the-art technologies to equip businesses with the tools they need to proactively identify, assess, and mitigate risks.

Marketplace Risk serves as a platform for education, networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration among industry experts, thought leaders, and visionaries. The Marketplace Risk Solution Provider Excellence Program offers an opportunity for the honorees to showcase their achievements, share their success stories, and inspire others to strive for excellence in risk management, trust & safety, compliance & regulatory, and legal strategy.

As businesses face increasingly complex challenges in today's global marketplace, the honorees of the Marketplace Risk Solution Provider Excellence Program stand as beacons of success, offering innovative solutions that enable marketplaces and digital platforms to navigate uncertainty with confidence.

For more information about the Marketplace Risk Solution Provider Excellence Program and the honored companies, please contact Marketplace Risk at .

About Marketplace Risk: Marketplace Risk is the world's foremost resource for marketplaces and digital platforms to learn, network, and exchange knowledge about risk management, trust & safety, compliance & regulatory, and legal strategy in order to protect their companies and their communities. Marketplace Risk hosts two global conferences - the Marketplace Risk Management Conference (San Francisco, May 14-16, 2024) and the Marketplace Risk Global Summit (London, Oct 30 - Nov 1, 2023) - hundreds of hours of virtual content, a private community and many other resources for the marketplaces and digital platforms to launch, grow and succeed.

Marketplace Risk Solution Provider Excellence Program Honorees

Multi-Vendor Platform : Nautical Commerce

Identity Authentication / Verification : Identiq; Incognia; Persona

Payments / Financial Services : borderless; GigWage

Fraud Prevention / Chargebacks : Seon; Sift; Unit21

Screening / Background Checks : Sterling

Risk Management / Insurance Services : Apollo ibott; Citadel