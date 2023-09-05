Ukrainian Paratroopers Show How They Destroy Russian Infantry Fighting Vehicle Using Drones

The video was posted on Telegram by the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

"Sicheslav's men are destroying enemy equipment with deadly speed and jewelry-like precision. As you can see, the drone operators are performing their tasks perfectly. The enemy's armored personnel carrier burned to the ground," the statement reads.

As reported , the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 265,680 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to September 5, 2023.