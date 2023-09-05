Zelensky Visits Brigades Fighting In Bakhmut Sector





































According to the president's press service , the Head of State visited the 93rd separate mechanized brigade Kholodnyi Yar, 28th separate mechanized brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign and 92nd separate mechanized brigade named after Kish Otaman Ivan Sirko.

The President met with Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Commander of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops Oleksandr Syrskyi and heard reports on the operational situation in the area of responsibility of the Lyman and Soledar operational and tactical groups.

According to the president's press service, for courage and selflessness in the defense of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, Zelensky awarded the warriors of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the I-III degrees, "For Courage" of the II-III degrees and the Orders of Princess Olga.

"I am honored to be here today and thank you from the bottom of my heart, on behalf of the entire Ukrainian people, for your strength, for defending our country and our borders. For your lives, which you, together with your brothers-in-arms, give for every inch of our native independent land. I am grateful for every day. I wish you health and victory. Warm greetings to your family and friends. I bow to your parents who raised such true Ukrainians as you. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelensky said during the award ceremony.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited combat brigades that are defending Ukraine as part of the Donetsk operational and tactical group.

Photo: President's Office