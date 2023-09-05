Unesco Positively Responds To Western Azerbaijan Community's Appeal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Western
Azerbaijan Community, in the framework of substantive dialogue with
UNESCO, presented specific topics to the leadership of the
organization and in accordance with international conventions
recognizing the relevant role of communities in the field of
cultural heritage preservation, asked UNEto provide practical
assistance in capacity building, the Community told Trend .
UNErecently sent a response letter stating that it will take
appropriate steps in line with the Community's call for the
preservation of cultural heritage and responded positively to the
request for capacity-building support.
It was noted that the Community will continue practical
cooperation with UNEto increase its capacity to preserve
Azerbaijan's cultural heritage in Armenia, including maintaining a
register of cultural monuments based on modern methodology,
assessing their condition and determining the necessary steps for
restoration.
