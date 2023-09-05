Tuesday, 05 September 2023 07:42 GMT

Unesco Positively Responds To Western Azerbaijan Community's Appeal


9/5/2023 10:04:45 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Western Azerbaijan Community, in the framework of substantive dialogue with UNESCO, presented specific topics to the leadership of the organization and in accordance with international conventions recognizing the relevant role of communities in the field of cultural heritage preservation, asked UNEto provide practical assistance in capacity building, the Community told Trend .

UNErecently sent a response letter stating that it will take appropriate steps in line with the Community's call for the preservation of cultural heritage and responded positively to the request for capacity-building support.

It was noted that the Community will continue practical cooperation with UNEto increase its capacity to preserve Azerbaijan's cultural heritage in Armenia, including maintaining a register of cultural monuments based on modern methodology, assessing their condition and determining the necessary steps for restoration.

