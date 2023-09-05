Azerbaijani Fm Embarks On Official Visit To Croatia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has embarked on an
official visit to Croatia, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Within the framework of the visit, Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled
to meet with Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan
Grlić Radman and other high-ranking officials of the country.
During the visit, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister is also
expected to participate and speak at round tables on security
issues in the South Caucaand prospects of cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Croatia.
