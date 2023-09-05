Tuesday, 05 September 2023 07:42 GMT

Azerbaijani Fm Embarks On Official Visit To Croatia


9/5/2023 10:04:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has embarked on an official visit to Croatia, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Within the framework of the visit, Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to meet with Croatian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Gordan Grlić Radman and other high-ranking officials of the country.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister is also expected to participate and speak at round tables on security issues in the South Caucaand prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia.

