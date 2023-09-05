Azerbaijani Socar, Brookfield Discuss Application Of Clean, Digital Energy Technologies (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The State Oil
Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Brookfield Asset Management, one
of the largest investment companies in the world, have discussed
application of clean and digital energy technologies, Trend reports.
According to SOCAR, its President Rovshan Najaf met with
Managing Partner in Brookfield's Real Estate Group and Regional
Head of the Middle East Jad Ellawn.
The meeting presented detailed information about infrastructure
projects implemented in varicountries by Brookfield. Besides,
the parties discussed SOCAR's long-term corporate strategy, which
identified energy security, energy transition, digitalization,
business sustainability, efficiency and optimization were as
priority areas.
The parties also discussed the favorable investment environment
created in Azerbaijan for foreign investors, and also exchanged
views on the introduction of clean and digital energy technologies,
decarbonization, infrastructure projects and other issues of mutual
interest.
Brookfield Asset Management, headquartered in Canada, was
founded in 1899.
The total value of assets managed by the company is $850
billion.
The relations between Azerbaijan and Brookfield have been
developing. Back in January this year, the company's management
arrived in Azerbaijan, where a number of high-level meetings were
held. The company's CEO Bruce Flatt said at the time that he was
deeply impressed by the development processes in Baku. He noted the
expansion of successful cooperation of Brookfield Asset Management
with the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).
Last year, SOFAZ invested $40 million each in shares of Leonard
Green & Partners, Vista Equity Partners, Brookfield Asset
Management, Thoma Bravo, Apollo Global Management, Clayton Dubilier
& Rice companies.
MENAFN05092023000187011040ID1107009968
